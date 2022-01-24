AFCON: Eguavoen steps down from Super Eagles job

Following the loss of the Super Eagles to Tunisia in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation’s, AFCON, on Sunday, it’s interim Coach, Mr. Augustine Eguavoen, has stepped down from his position in the national team.

Eguavoen had led the three-time champions to three straight wins against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, qualifying on top of its group for the round of 16.

However, they fell short against a Covid-stricken Tunisian team in the knockout stages.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

Eguavoen stepped in after Gernot Rohr was sacked last month. However, the NFF announced Jose Peseiro as the new permanent coach before the AFCON kicked off.