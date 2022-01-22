BBC, British govt. set for court battle over story injunction

BBC, British govt. set for court battle over story injunction

Saturday, January 22, 2022 11:44 am


BBC

BBC News

The UK government and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) are set for a court battle over a story the broadcaster wants to air which would reportedly identify a spy.

The Telegraph has reported that the programme would reveal the identity of the intelligence worker operating overseas, and it is understood to be a highly sensitive case.

Neither party would say what the content of the programme was, but both have confirmed the government was seeking an injunction.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The Attorney General has issued proceedings against the BBC with a view to obtaining an injunction to prevent publication of a proposed BBC news story.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage, beyond confirming that we would not pursue any story unless it was felt it was overwhelmingly in the public interest to do so and fully in line with the BBC’s editorial standards and values.”

In a statement, the Attorney General’s Office has said: “The Attorney General has made an application against the BBC.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.”

The Telegraph reported a High Court hearing would take place on Thursday.

The legal row has emerged against a backdrop of tensions between the government and the BBC, with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries freezing the licence fee for the next two years.

Dorries said on Sunday the next announcement about the fee “will be the last”, indicating a different funding model could be introduced from 2028.

She later announced the licence fee is to be frozen at 159 pounds per year until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 5 hours ago

    COVID-19 pandemic can end in 2022 — WHO
    Burkinabe Col. Maj. Gilbert Diendere, (photo by Master Sgt. Jeremiah Erickson, U.S. Air Force/Released) 5 hours ago

    Rioters free Burkina Faso general imprisoned for 2015 coup attempt
    Tiwa Savage 6 hours ago

    Leaked Sex Video: Why Tiwa Savage continues to turn heads
    10 hours ago

    Hare-brained thoughts and actions rather than good governance
    10 hours ago

    Minimum wage committee report is receiving attention- Kogi HoS
    13 hours ago

    AFCON: Eguavoen steps down from Super Eagles job
    Nigeria nSuper Eagles' players at the AFCON 2021 match against Sudan 13 hours ago

    Still on Super Eagles loss…and Buhari caused it!
    16 hours ago

    The End of your Rule is Near