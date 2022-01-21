Round of 16 Matches’ line-up at 2021 AFCON

Friday, January 21, 2022 6:16 am


Nigerian players sandwich Egyptian Mo Sallah in the AFCON 2021 match

Following is the line-up of the round of 16 matches at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, after the conclusion of the group stage matches on Thursday (in the order of fixture, venue and Nigerian time):

Sunday

(1) Burkina Faso vs Gabon, in Limbe at 5 p.m.

(2) Nigeria vs Tunisia, in Garoua at 8 p.m.

Monday

(4) Guinea vs Gambia, in Bafoussam at 5 p.m.

(3) Cameroon vs Comoros, in Yaounde (Olembe Stadium) at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

(5) Senegal vs Cape Verde, in Bafoussam at 5 p.m.

(6) Morocco vs Malawi, in Yaounde (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium) at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

(7) Côte d’Ivoire vs Egypt, in Douala at 5 p.m.

(8) Mali vs Equatorial Guinea, in Limbe at 8 p.m.

(NAN)

