Sanwo-Olu Tours Talgo Incorporated, Milwaukee to Acquire Train Coaches for Lagos
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 4:33 pm
L-R: Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Federic Oladeinde; President & CEO, Talgo Incorporated USA, Antonio Perez; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo, during a factory tour of high-speed train manufacturers, Talgo Incorporated Company for the acquisition of two sets of brand new 10-car Metro Trains for Lagos Rail project, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos inspected the newly acquired Talgo 330 kmph speed train for the Red Line Metro project in state. He undertook the inspection in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.
The 37 kilometres Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo.
According to the Governor: “We have completed the deal for the acquisition of the two high speed trains while we are ramping up the completion of the ancillary infrastructure like the train stations.
We are irrevocably committed to completing the Red Line Metro rail project by the end of this year and bring a new lease of life to public transportation in Lagos.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu alighting from a train coach during the factory tour
L-R: Governor Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; President & CEO, Talgo Incorporated USA, Antonio Perez; member, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Temitope Adewale and other stakeholders in the transport sector, during the factory tour
L-R: Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Acting Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson and President & CEO, Talgo Incorporated USA, Antonio Perez, during the tour
L-R: Acting Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson presenting a souvenir to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the factory tour
L-R: Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Temitope Adewale; President & CEO, Talgo Incorporated USA, Antonio Perez; Acting Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo, during a factory tour of high-speed train manufacturers, Talgo Incorporated Company for the acquisition of two sets of brand new 10-car Metro Trains for Lagos Rail project, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022. With them: Special Adviser to the Governor on Works & Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (third right), Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Federic Oladeinde (right) and others.
L-R: President & CEO, Talgo Incorporated USA, Antonio Perez; Acting Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo and Vice President, Public Affairs & Business Development, Talgo, Nora Friend, during the factory tour
