Sanwo-Olu Tours Talgo Incorporated, Milwaukee to Acquire Train Coaches for Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos inspected the newly acquired Talgo 330 kmph speed train for the Red Line Metro project in state. He undertook the inspection in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.

The 37 kilometres Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo.

According to the Governor: “We have completed the deal for the acquisition of the two high speed trains while we are ramping up the completion of the ancillary infrastructure like the train stations.

We are irrevocably committed to completing the Red Line Metro rail project by the end of this year and bring a new lease of life to public transportation in Lagos.”

