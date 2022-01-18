Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial until Wednesday

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the re-arraignment of the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, until Wednesday over the delay by the prosecution to serve the defence with the amended charge.

Justice Binta Nyako fixed the date after Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, opposed the plan to re-arraign his client on fresh 15-count charge following the late service of the application.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGF had, on Monday, filed fresh charges bordering on terrorism against the IPOB leader.

The new charge was increased from seven counts earlier preferred against him on Oct. 20, 2021.

When the matter was called, Labaran informed the court about the amended charge and prayed that the counts be read to the defendant for him to take his plea.

But Ozekhome objected, saying that the application was served on them late yesterday (Monday).

He argued that since the last adjourned date on Dec. 2, 2021, the prosecution fail to served the defence the amended charge until Monday (Jan. 17).

He noted that though the prosecution had filed at least six amended charges in the course of the case, they were in the habit of serving the applications late in order to frustrate proceedings.

The senior lawyer said the team of lawyers had not had the time to meet with their client on the new development.

He urged the court to adjourn the matter until the next day so as to give the defendant adequate time and facility to defend himself in accordance with the provision of the law.

The AGF’s lawyer did not oppose Ozekhome’s request.

Justice Nyako fixed Wednesday for the re-arraignment