Umahi joins 2023 presidential race

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 6:07 pm


Governor Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi:

Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State on Tuesday followed the footsteps of former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu by declaring his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election at the Aso rock villa.

Umahi told State House Correspondents on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja that he will contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

He told journalist that he discussed his ambition with the President who asked him to go and seek the support of the people.

Tinubu had also declared his presidential ambition after meeting with the President on Monday.

