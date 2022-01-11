Federal varsity Lokoja to begin Health Sciences

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Federal University, Lokoja, FUL, has concluded arrangements for the introduction of College of Health Sciences. The faculty will admit its first set of students this year.

This was disclosed to newsmen today in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, by Prof. Yemi Akinwumi, Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Akinwumi who said his dream is to nurse the institution to a prime position in the country, revealed that resource verification by the Nigeria Universities Commission, NUC, and other educational agencies for the program are expected to take place soon.

The historian who assumed office as Vice Chancellor last February, explained that the requisite needs are being put in place for the new college, which will take off from the Adankolo temporary site of the institution.

“To the glory of God, we have all moved to the Permanent Site. Only the faculty of science is yet to move and they will soon move. Our plan is to use that campus for the College of Health Sciences, which will soon commence operations. We are expecting NUC and other stakeholders to carry out the verification shortly, so that we can admit the first batch of students.

Speaking on status of the institution when he assumed office months ago, the Vice Chancellor said his transformation agenda has brought significant improvement on its local and international ranking. He noted that in the last NUC ranking, FUL came out best of the 12 universities established the same time with it, and sixth among all federal universities in the country.

Akinwumi said the last few months have been challenging as the institution was like a divided house when he came in. “I won’t say we have achieved 100 percent peace and unity. But we have reconciled a lot of interests. The level of distrust and division has drastically reduced.”

The Vice Chancellor also spoke about efforts to augment the finances of the school through model Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.