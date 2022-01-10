Again, EFCC arrests Mompha for money laundering

Again, EFCC arrests Mompha for money laundering

Monday, January 10, 2022 7:31 pm


Mompha

Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha )

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The suspect is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended twenty two-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn (Thirty-two Billion Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) brought against him by the EFCC.

It will be recalled that Mompha had earlier been arrested on October 18, 2019 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, following a watch list by the EFCC.

Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of “yahoo yahoo” boys from across the world in return for commission.

The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change Company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412, 75 found in the suspect’s IPhone 8 device.

He will soon be charged to court.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Djokovic 4 hours ago

    Djokovic now free to play in Australian Open
    Terhemen Anongo, 5 hours ago

    21 facts about man who removed testicles to serve God better
    6 hours ago

    Celebrating Professor Icha-Ituma, VC, Coal City University Enugu
    Tinubu visits Buhari 6 hours ago

    ‘It’s a lifelong ambition’ – Tinubu says as he confirms interest in 2023 presidency
    6 hours ago

    21 facts about man who removed testicles to serve God better
    7 hours ago

    Sidney Poitier, Nnamdi Azikiwe and the Enugu Connection
    9 hours ago

    Why I removed my testicles – Benue man
    Aung-San-Suu-Kyi 12 hours ago

    Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in jail