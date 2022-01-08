127 Nigerians killed in South Africa since 2019

The killing of Mr Olusola Solarin from Ogun State on Dec. 12, 2021 in South Africa raised the death tally of Nigerians in the rainbow nation to more than 127 in since 2019.

Records show that 13 of the Nigerians sent to their early graves in the Rainbow Nation were killed by members of the South African police.

Solarin was said to have met his fate after supplying goods to his customers outside Johannesburg, the business capital of South Africa.

He was returning to his base when he was waylaid and killed by assailants who collected the money he was paid by customers from him.

Solarin has since been buried at Makun community in Sagamu, near Abeokuta in Ogun on Jan. 3.

The death of Solarin has again throw the Nigerian community in South Africa has again gone into mourning.

In a statement e-mailed to NAN in Abuja on Saturday, the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), described Solarin as a brilliant, hardworking, motivator and community leader, who has fallen victim to the orgy of violence and criminality in South Africa.

The statement, jointly signed by the President of NUSA, Mr Collins Mgbo, and Secretary-General, Mr Nimram Durven Longbap-Longs, described Solarin as a businessman, who had a chain of businesses, including pharmaceuticals, clothes and shoes outlets.

In the union’s condolence message to Solarin’s widow named Doris, who is also the Vice-President and Head of Programmes of NUSA, the union said that the Nigerian community in South Africa would miss Solarin dearly.

The union members also noted that their solace was in God, knowing fully well that Solarin had run his race and that his reward awaited him at the bosom of God.

“I have never seen a man with such a heart of gold. I’ve never seen a man so hardworking that with so little he built so much for his family within a reasonable time of his life.

“Life isn’t fair enough to allow him to taste the fruits of his labour. I am pushed to ask: `God why’ but if I do, of what benefit is it? Will he be brought back to life?,’’ Mgbo wrote in his tribute.

The NUSA president said he had wished it was on a different occasion instead of Solarin’s death that he as NUSA president was talking about the achievements of Solarin.

“On behalf of NUSA, I Collins Mgbo express the union’s heart-felt condolences to you and your family on the senseless brutal murder of your loving and patriotic husband.

“It is NUSA’s prayer that God will grant you the determination to bear this irremediable loss.

“Please keep it in mind that your late husband’s best wishes will always be with you and your children throughout the rest of your life.

“May Comrade Solarin’s gentle soul rest in peace,’’ Mgbo wrote.