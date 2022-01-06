Niger Delta youths urged to explore opportunities in maritime industry

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Youths in the Niger Delta have been challenged to explore the investment potentials in maritime sector peculiar to the region for employment and wealth generation rather than looking for white-collar jobs or venturing into vices.

Ebipatei Apaingolo, a former commissioner of Environment in Bayelsa state gave the advice while speaking as the Chairman of occasion at an end of the year get-together organised by an the management of McMatthy Nigeria Limited for her staff, friends and families.

McMatthy Nigeria Limited ,an indigenous company with is into Construction, Engineering, Environmental Services,

Community and Stakeholders Engagement, Marine and Logistics Services, Security, and Safety.

The event which took place at the company’s office along NIT road, Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital drew different personalities from all walks of life.

Mr Apaingolo also advised youths and guests at the ceremony to emulate the resilient spirit of Sele-epri Matthew the founder and CEO of McMatthy who through perseverance built a company from little to global recognition.

His words: “Sometimes some persons will say this guy, Sele-epri is very lucky because God has blessed him but there is nothing such as luck in this life but what people call luck is opportunity meeting preparations. He prepared times ago and today he is reaping from hard labour, focus and resilience and of course, he has been a true servant of God Almighty.”

He counseled that in whatever one does he should always ensure to introduce God factor and that is what he and his company are reaping today. People should learn from Sele-epri through his resilient leadership and a development enthusiasm because it is not easy to attain success.

Earlier in his remarks, Etele Omietimi, General manager of McMatthy said the occasion was packaged to create a strong unity and bond among staff members and also to showcase the company’s benevolence to the larger world.

He explained that the company that started within a family and has grown to a global stage, bidding and executing jobs for multinationals and state governments across the country.

According to Omietimi “God has been great to us. We have walkout our ways out of toxic path because we started small as a company within families of 2 to 3 persons coming together but as we speak today we are proud to say we are internationally known because we are a consultant to Chevron Nigeria Limited, Agip in Environmental services, First E and P in Marine and Logistics services.

“We are proud to say that we have Cecon Construction Norway as our international partners McMatthy partnered with Cecon Construction Norway for the Hook Up of FPSO Abigail Joseph at the Anyala/Madu OML83/85 oil field. McMatthy provided all the support vessels used in the Hook- Up activity. This is a rare feat for an indigenous company.’’

He stated modest achievements by the company are due to mindsets and commitment of management and staff.

“As an indigenous company but with a global point of reference, and in the years to come the company will be known all over the world in constructions, environmental services, community engagement and marine and logistics services

The CEO of McMatthy limited, Sele-epri Matthew who also doubles as the chairman of Keffes Rural Development Foundation, thanked all those who took the time to celebrate and rejoice with him and staff members as he wished them a bumper and prosperous new year.

The dignitaries who graced the ceremony are Chief Abel Ebifemowei, former Transport officer, (TO) alias Osuwo, Hon Michael Amaegberi JP (PhD), Executive Secretary Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Board/Member State Economic Team, Hon Preye Oseke, Member Representing, Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon Basil Kenbo, Technical Adviser to Governor on Federal Projects, Ebipatei Apaingolo, Director Evaluation Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Board, Owoupele Jeremiah, Technical Adviser to Gov, on information & strategic communication, Pastor Reuben Wilson, the (CEO) ReuWels Oil and Gas and HRH Chief Sunday Leghemo, Deputy Highness Tamazo Community.

Others include; Mr and Mrs Adeh, Deaconness Harmony Teimo, Deacon Charles Obi, Tife Owolabi and his wife, Victor Binawari, Deacon Kenneth Zifawei, Kofiblack and band and a host of others.