Imo: Gunmen attack Ideato police division, free detainees

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the Ideato South Police Division in Imo with explosive devices and freed suspects detained at the station.

The explosive destroyed the administrative office of the division, the office of the Divisional Police Officer, as well as the administrative desk.

But Imo Police command, in a swift reaction, said tactical team of the command repelled the attack and forced the gunmen to scamper into the bush.

The command’s spokesman, Mike Abattam (CSP), said in a press statement that no live was lost, while the explosives caused minimal damage.

“On 06/01/2022 at about 0230 hours, at Ideato South Police Station, some unknown gunmen came in their numbers, shooting sporadically, and threw an Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) into the station.

“The hoodlums were immediately repelled by the command’s tactical team and the police operatives of the division and in the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the police.

“However, no life or arms was lost and the detonated (I.E.D) only caused minimal damage.