Imo: Gunmen attack Ideato police division, free detainees

Imo: Gunmen attack Ideato police division, free detainees

Thursday, January 6, 2022 11:54 pm


File: Gunmen:

File: Gunmen:


By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the Ideato South Police Division in Imo with explosive devices and freed suspects detained at the station.

The explosive destroyed the administrative office of the division, the office of the Divisional Police Officer, as well as the administrative desk.

But Imo Police command, in a swift reaction, said tactical team of the command repelled the attack and forced the gunmen to scamper into the bush.

The command’s spokesman, Mike Abattam (CSP), said in a press statement that no live was lost, while the explosives caused minimal damage.

“On 06/01/2022 at about 0230 hours, at Ideato South Police Station, some unknown gunmen came in their numbers, shooting sporadically, and threw an Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) into the station.

“The hoodlums were immediately repelled by the command’s tactical team and the police operatives of the division and in the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the police.

“However, no life or arms was lost and the detonated (I.E.D) only caused minimal damage.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Muhammadu Buhari: 3 mins ago

    PMB and futurologists
    Ladoja 5 hours ago

    Ladoja: Lekan Balogun next in line as Olubadan
    5 hours ago

    What’s Your New Year Resolution?
    13 hours ago

    Magodo Fiasco, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Genuine Leadership 
    13 hours ago

    For the Nigerian Left: Facing 2022 
    Death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr 15 hours ago

    Oromoni’s death : Why we exonerated Dowen students, others – Lagos DPP
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 17 hours ago

    Fresh Plot to Defame Governor Kayode Fayemi Uncovered – Ekiti Government
    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court on Thursday 18 hours ago

    IPOB: “Nigeria will not know peace unless…”