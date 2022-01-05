Southwest Governors: Police Officer’s Disrespect to Sanwo-Olu an Unacceptable Intrusion

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 1:21 pm


 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (left) and Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (right) during the governor’s visit to Magado Phase II residents protesting against possession of their properties, on Tuesday, 04 January 2022.,

 

….say Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

The Southwest Governors have condemned the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, “the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.” This is contained in a statement signed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. He is the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum.

The content of the video that went viral, according to him, is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism”. An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy, Akeredolu argued.

 

*Watch the video HERE

 

He went further: “We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so-called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor: confirms killings of Ondo indigenes in Plateau

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

We condemn, in very clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.

We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride roughshod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people.

We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government. It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest.”

