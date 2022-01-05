Oromoni’s death: Lagos Clears Dowen College Students, Officials  

There is a new development on the 30 November 2021 death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki. The Lagos State Government has said that there is no case against five students and five officials of the school, alleged to have one thing or the other to do with the death of Oromoni.

This is contained in a Legal Advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, Ms Adetutu Oshinusi.

The students who were given clean bills of health were 16-year-old Favour Benjamin, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) and Kenneth Inyang (15) and 15-year-old Micheal Kashamu, the son of the late senator, Buruji Kashamu. Also, Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun and one Adeyemi were the officials exonerated by the government. Kingsley Otuaro, the manager of the school building was also cleared.

According to the advice, “the interim and final autopsy reports issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and toxicology report of post mortem samples and that of the Central Hospital, Warri were in agreement as to the cause of death namely: Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis.”

“The result of the toxicology is also not indicative of any toxic or poisonous substance in the body of the deceased,” it added.

Therefore, according to the DPP, based on these findings, there is “no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm against the five students”.

Moreover, the DPP added “from available facts in the duplicate case file, the investigation carried out by the Police did not reveal that any secret society name, tattoo or insignia of any unlawful society was found in the possession of any of the suspects during the investigation carried out by the Police.

“To hold otherwise would amount to sniffing for an offence and a speculative act which is not permitted in law. It is trite law that suspicion no matter how grave cannot be a ground for conviction.”

Here is the statement by the DPP: