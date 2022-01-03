UN envoy expresses regret over resignation of Sudan’s Prime Minister

Monday, January 3, 2022 10:19 pm


By Cecilia Ologunagba

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, on Monday expressed regret over Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s decision to step down.

According to news agencies, Hamdok resigned after another day of mass protests that rocked the capital of the country, Khartoum.

After being detained during the Oct. 25 military takeover, along with senior officials and political activists, the Prime Minister had been reinstated when a deal was reached to share power with the army.

Prior to the crisis, military and civilian leaders were sharing power in a government spearheading Sudan’s transition to democracy, following the April 2019 ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years.

In his statement, Perthes says he respects the Prime Minister’s decision and commends the accomplishments made under his leadership, as well as the significant achievements he made during the first phase of the transitional period.

The Special Representative remains, however, concerned by the ongoing political crisis following the military coup of Oct. 25, which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution.

Perthes is “deeply concerned” by the number of civilians killed and injured in the ongoing protests.

He also urged the security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and strictly uphold the rights of protestors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice,’’ he says.

For him, “the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a democratic path and completing the peace process should be the cornerstone of all efforts to solve the current crisis”.

“The lack of trust among Sudanese actors needs to be overcome through a meaningful and inclusive dialogue,” he added.

The Special Representative however reassured that the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) stands ready to facilitate this process. (NAN) (www.nanews.ng)

