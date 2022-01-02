Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: Shun Divisiveness, Consolidate on Gains

Sanwo-Olu gave this charge in his New Year message to Lagos residents, released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on the first day of the year 2022.

The Governor also congratulated Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole for witnessing the new year, saying the most important gift from God is the gift of life.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Lagos State, I rejoice with Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, on the celebration of the new year – 2022.

“The most important gift by God Almighty is the gift of life. I thank God for counting us among the living despite the many challenges that came with the year 2021, especially the COVID-19 that is still with us. I am personally convinced that we will triumph over it and the Year 2022 will usher in a fresh lease of life for the world.

“The last 365 days were a blend of challenges and opportunities for Lagos, especially as we grappled with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact on us, the persistent pressure on the State infrastructure, the need to improve on the educational sector as well as the environment among others.

“Against all odds, our Government delivered on most of its promises to the residents across THEMES developmental agenda. From January to December, our administration touched every area of human endeavours, aimed at improving the standard of living of the residents.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “In the year 2022, our administration will continue to work with the residents to deliver more on our promise of a greater Lagos, in line with the Appropriation Bill, which I just signed into Law. The citizens will witness more infrastructural renewals, school rehabilitation and construction, hospitals, roads and improved security as well as social welfare.

“I acknowledge the perseverance and resilience of our people in the face of the current socio-economic challenges that were brought upon the nation by the coronavirus pandemic. In the true spirit of Lagos, we will remain resolute with a renewed vigour to face the new year, more determined to succeed together as a people.

“I, therefore, urge all residents to shun acts of divisiveness and embrace true love for our nation and our dear State. Let us work together to bequeath a great legacy for our teeming youth and the coming generation. We must focus on what unites us as a people, consolidate on our gains and think less of what divides us.

“I thank the good people of Lagos for the support you have given our administration from inception to date. I promise that you will truly be proud of us in the end.

“I wish all the good people of Lagos a happy and prosperous new year.”