NNPC speaks on Port Harcourt refinery fire incident

Sunday, January 2, 2022 3:26 pm


By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has said the fire outbreak at it Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) on the first day of the new years did not do extensive damage to the facility.

NPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Muhammad, stated this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement.

According to him, fire that resulted from a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the refinery, was contained in less than two hours.

“The fire affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay.

“No other property was damaged,’’ Muhammad said.

He added that the PHRC management mobilised the safety structure at the refinery immediately.

He stated also that support by the Federal Fire Service was helpful in bringing the fire under control speedily.

“Residents in the neighbourhood of the facility have no cause to worry as safety of life and of property is at the top of management’s priority list.

“The management and staff of PHRC also extend their profound appreciation to all those that contributed to bringing a speedy end to the fire,’’ Muhammed added.

