All set for burial of Olubadan Saliu Adetunji

All is set for the burial of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

The remains of the Olubadan will be buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace, according to Muslim rites, Adeola Oloko, he monarch’s Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity said in a statement.

Oba Adetunji was crowned 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016.

The statement reads: ”The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

“Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other things follow later.”

Oba Adetunji died few weeks after two prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State, Soun of Ogbomoso and Asigangan of Igangan, joined their ancestors.