All set for burial of Olubadan Saliu Adetunji

All set for burial of Olubadan Saliu Adetunji

Sunday, January 2, 2022 3:09 pm


Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1

All is set for the burial of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday during an illness.

The remains of the Olubadan will be buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace, according to Muslim rites, Adeola Oloko, he monarch’s Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity said in a statement.

Oba Adetunji was crowned 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016.

The statement reads: ”The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

“Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other things follow later.”

Oba Adetunji died few weeks after two prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State, Soun of Ogbomoso and Asigangan of Igangan, joined their ancestors.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    The Girl at the Traffic Lights
    Chief Lekan Balogun, the incoming Olubadan 6 hours ago

    Excitement, joy at home of Lekan Balogun, the incoming Olubadan
    Pandemic: COVID-19 7 hours ago

    UK coronavirus cases top 13 million
    NNPC Port Harcourt refinery 7 hours ago

    NNPC speaks on Port Harcourt refinery fire incident
    8 hours ago

    Igboho, the Fly
    Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland 9 hours ago

    Makinde, APC mourn as Olubadan passes on at 93
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria at 61: A Country at Crossroads
    10 hours ago

    11 Things You Should Consider in 2022