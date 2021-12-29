Jose Peseiro appointed new coach of Super Eagles

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 9:34 pm


The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro’s appointment was announced in a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications.

According to the statement, the NFF Executive Committee endorsed the proposal for the appointment of Peseiro at a virtual meeting held on Wednesday to deliberate on important issues in Nigerian football.

Olajire noted however that the appointment of Peseiro would take effect after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

“After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles following the end to the relationship with Gernot Rohr.

“However, the Committee resolved that Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Peseiro only playing the role of Observer.

“It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director and Peseiro’s immediate boss after the AFCON,” Olajire said.

He also said the Executive Committee mandated the Technical and Development Committee to organise a friendly match for the Super Eagles when the team arrives in Garoua for AFCON 2021.

This is to be done in conjunction with the NFF Secretariat.

The technical and development committee was also mandated to arrange matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in upcoming FIFA windows for international friendlies.

Olajire, in the statement, also said the Executive Committee approved the Federation’s Financial Statement for year 2021, as well as the proposed budget of the sum of N13.1 billion for year 2022.

The meeting was attended by Amaju Pinnick (President), Seyi Akinwunmi (First Vice-President), Shehu Dikko (Second Vice-President), Ibrahim Gusau (Member), Yusuf Ahmed (Member), Felix Anyansi-Agwu (Member) and Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande (Member).

The rest are Babagana Kalli (Member), Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Member), Ganiyu Majekodunmi (Member), Aisha Falode (Member), Mohammed Alkali (Member) and Mohammed Sanusi (Secretary).

