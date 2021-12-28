EPL announces record number of new coronavirus cases

EPL announces record number of new coronavirus cases

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 7:26 am


English Premier League logo

English Premier League logo:

The Premier League in England announced on Monday that 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff.

It was the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.

The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.

Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced.

Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.

“The League can today confirm that between Dec. 20 and Sunday, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a statement.

“The Premier League’s COVID-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads.

“We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Reuben Abati 12 mins ago

    The Year 2021: What Next?
    12 hours ago

    Like Roosevelt, Buhari Introduces New Deal for the Unemployed
    Desmond Tutu 21 hours ago

    Desmond Tutu, Kukah and the protests in London
    Femi Adesina and President Buhari 22 hours ago

    COVID-19 in Aso Rock: Femi Adesina speaks
    Desmond Tutu 23 hours ago

    Biden, Obama pay tributes to the late Tutu
    Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa 23 hours ago

    Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Tutu
    Jose Feliciano: composer of the Christmas hit, "Felix Navidad." 23 hours ago

    21 facts about Jose Feliciano, the composer of Christmas hit, “Felix Navidad.”
    2 days ago

    Video: That Wike, Fayemi Banter