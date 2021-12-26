Video: That Wike, Fayemi Banter

Video: That Wike, Fayemi Banter

Sunday, December 26, 2021 5:00 pm


Governors Fayemi and Wike

 

By Festus Adedayo

An interesting video went viral last week. It is a short exchange between the governors of Ekiti and Rivers States, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Nyesom Wike. The video unearthed some revelations. One is that, Nigerian governmental elites are not all just about governance and the survival-of-the-fittest fights to neutralize one another. They also exchange banters and throw friendly broadsides.

The age-long ideological binary of progressive and conservative crept out of the governors’ exchanges. While Fayemi spoke about the progressive political inclination of his party, Wike attacked him: You claim to be progressives and “the road from Ekiti to Akure is impassable,” he told his colleague.

Ado- Akure road

Wike didn’t fail to convince Nigerians that he is everything but a gentleman. His gruff and authoritarianism are evident in that video while Fayemi’s gentlemanly disposition was hugely advertised. I am sure that the recording was done without Fayemi’s awareness; otherwise, he would have given Wike an apt reply.

 

*Watch the video here

 

For instance, if any Southwest governor had a tenth of Wike’s drunken sailor’s budget, they would turn things around, better than what they are at the moment. This is however no justification for the parlous state of affairs in the Southwest, especially of roads. Fayemi and his colleagues should wake up. Their people are complaining bitterly.

Of a truth, I had passed that Ekiti to Akure road a few weeks ago on my way to Ise-Ekiti. My stiff-necked disposition drove me to it because I had been warned that it was suicidal driving on the road. Is it a state or federal road? The Ekiti end is even a bit passable but the Ondo end is hell on earth.

This road is a metaphor for the general state of disrepair on Southwest roads, especially the ones that belong to the Almighty federal government. On those roads, there are daily weeping, wailing and gnashing of the teeth.

Anyone who mouths ideology for a political group’s obsessive craving for growth must be mistaken in Nigeria. Look at Dave Umahi of Ebonyi. While he is obsessed with inane reasoning in defence of the Buhari-led federal government when he speaks, Umahi has transformed Ebonyi into a mini-America, littering it with overhead projects of a typical modern state.

Governor David Umahi: Says no-sit-at - home in Ebonyi on October 1

Governor David Umahi

In my ranking, he is one of the best governors in the Southeast. He did almost 90 percent of all those as a PDP governor before falling in love with APC, apparently after some Aso Rock influence fraudsters assured him they would help him to succeed Buhari.

Southwest is littered with horrible federal and state roads, while its governors grumble and struggle to pay civil servants’ salaries. But amongst these selfsame governors is a Seyi Makinde of the PDP whose turf is prompt payment of workers’ and pensioners’ salaries.

Governor Seyi Makinde

So you can see that it is beyond an affliction or affection of political party politics or ideology. It is the absence of humanity in the individual governors’ personal constitution and the place they put the people in their hearts.
*Dr. Adedayo, journalist and lawyer, writes from Ibadan

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 5 hours ago

    Assault on Motorist in Akure: Ekiti Government Reacts
    File: Gunmen: kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son 5 hours ago

    Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu, kidnapped during church service
    6 hours ago

    How American writer Joan Didion wrote bestseller at 70 after losing husband
    6 hours ago

    Desmond Tutu’s Background, Episcopal Duties and Anti-Apartheid Struggles
    6 hours ago

    Akande, ‘My Participations’ and the Backlash
    7 hours ago

    Something about Governor Babagana Zulum
    9 hours ago

    Dangote Refinery, 2022 Game Changer to Africa
    10 hours ago

    How will Nigerians remember Buhari?