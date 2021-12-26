Assault on Motorist in Akure: Ekiti Government Reacts

The Government of Ekiti State has reacted to a statement and footage in circulation on social media alleging that security operatives attached to the convoy of the Governor assaulted a motorist, identified as Dayo Oshituyi in Akure, Ondo State, a few days ago.

According to a statement by Yinka Oyebidw, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, “we empathise with the victim and affirm our belief that no citizen should suffer any form of brutality in contravention of extant laws.”

While the allegation is currently being investigated by the State Government and relevant security agencies, the CPS added that it is however important to state clearly that the Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi “is not aware of the incident and cannot be a party to any form of assault on a citizen. This is contrary to the allegation that the Governor witnessed the alleged brutalisation of Mr Oshituyi.”

The statement had it further:

“We kindly implore Mr Oshituyi to contact the Governor’s Office, Oke Bareke, Ado-Ekiti with useful information to help the investigations.

We assure members of the public that the Government of Ekiti State, in line with its principle of justice and fairness, will be fair in handling the matter.”