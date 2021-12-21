First Lady Aisha Buhari shuts down office, sends staff home

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 10:15 pm


Amidst pregnancy and cancer rumours, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Tuesday ordered all her staff to proceed on leave until further notice.

Mrs Buhari disclosed this in a statement signed by Dr. Mohammed Kamal, her Senior Special Assistant on Health and Development Partners

She stated that official engagements and work will continue virtually.

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year,” the statement read.

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice. Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously.

“Her Excellency appreciates and thanks all staff for their commitment and hard work and wishes all a happy festive period ahead.”

The First Lady closed down the office amidst rumours that she is pregnant following photographs which supposedly showed her bulging stomach on her return with her husband from Turkey on Sunday.

An online newspaper later speculated that Mrs Buhari may be suffering from cancer.

But her media aide denied the speculations and affirmed that she is neither pregnant nor suffering from cancer.

