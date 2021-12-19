Osinbajo Graces Installation of Buhari’s Son as Daura District Head

*Emir of Daura lauds the President, says VP is a trusted, nobleman

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN witnessed the turbaning ceremony of Yusuf Buhari, the President’s son as the Talban Daura and District Head on Saturday, 18 December 2021 in Daura, Katsina State at a well-attended event graced by dignitaries from across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Umar Farouk Umar praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership qualities, adding that power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases.

The Emir disclosed that the Daura Emirate Council decided to honour Mr President and his family with the traditional title being conferred on Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, especially since being President, he won’t be able to take any other title.

Commending both the State and Federal Governments, the traditional ruler testified that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses. He added also that Daura has been transformed under the leadership of the President, lauding him for the developmental strides witnessed so far.

Regarding the Vice President, the Emir of Daura said “we extend our appreciation to His Excellency, the representative of the president. He, the VP, is a nobleman who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time.”

Continuing the Emir said the VP ” is a very good man, he is my favourite person. He is a very nice and honest man.”

Besides Vice President Osinbajo, other dignitaries at the event included the Governors of Katsina, Bello Masari, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate Presiden,t Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and several other members of the National Assembly such as Senator Kabiru Gaya and Member of the House of Representatives, Hafiz Ibrahim.

There were also the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister; Clem Agba, Budget & National Planning Minister of State and the Presidential Adviser on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.