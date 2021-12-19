Bandits kill 38, set houses ablaze in Kaduna villages

Sunday, December 19, 2021 8:10 pm


The Kaduna State Government said death toll in an attack by suspected bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday has risen to 38 from 20.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the new figure in an update in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated security agencies had confirmed to the Kaduna State government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update’’ he added.

The bandits also destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks took place at Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,’’ Aruwan added.

