How God’s grace kept us throughout 2021 – Speaker Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians not to despair but be thankful to God for His grace.

According to Dr. Obasa, it was only the grace of God that has kept Nigeria and Nigerians till December 2021. That is despite the many challenges the country and her citizens have had to face within the year.

The Speaker said this on Thursday at an end of the year thanksgiving and Christmas outreach organised for staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly and their wards at the Assembly complex.

He explained that the House had every reason to thank God for the year because of the successes it recorded in legislative activities including in the passage of bills, motions and resolutions that are meant to improve living, peace and happiness among the residents of the state.

“I will sing praises because, together with my colleagues, members of staff of this Assembly and my team at the Office of the Speaker, we recorded huge successes in terms of legislative activities this year,” Obasa said.

Concerning ‘Abundant Grace’, the theme of the thanksgiving, Speaker Obasa noted that the Bible is replete with verses emphasising the grace of God upon individuals which make them victorious each time they have to face some of the challenges of living.

In his sermon, Prophet (Dr) Samuel Kayode Abiara, the General Evangelist Worldwide of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), who was the guest minister, emphasised the need for Nigerians to be closer to God at all times.

He also prayed for Nigeria ahead 2022.