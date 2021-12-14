OSSAP-SDGs delivers 120- bed Mother & Child Centre in Kwara

The Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs on Monday delivered a 120-Bed Mother and Child Centre (MCC) to the Kwara State Government.

The MCC, located in Eiyenkorin, Asa Local Government of Kwara is one of such facilities being constructed across the country by OSSAP-SDGs.

It was equipped with state-or-the-art facilities, including Operating Theatres; Recovery Rooms; Private and General Wards; Scanning Room; Consultation Rooms and Laboratory, Ultra-Scan Machine; Vacuum Extractor delivery set; and an Emergency Cart with full compliments.

Speaking at the handover ceremony attended by top Kwara government officials led Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, Princess Orelope-Adefulire the Federal Government will continue to prioritize interventions with potential impacts on the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians in the bid to ensure that no ‘Nigerian is left behind’ in the race to achieve the 2023 Agenda.

The presidential aide said based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, OSSAP-SDGs is committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as basic healthcare and education provisioning.

She added that interventions like the MCCs are also necessary to stop the primary and secondary effects of COVID-19 pandemic from reversing decades of human development gain and the SDGs.

She therefore urged beneficiaries of such interventions to take advantage of them to achieve the intended purposes.

“Distinguished guests, this strategic intervention is directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

“ It is therefore expected that Kwara state government, and indeed other state governments benefiting from such intervention, will make judicious use of the facilities in a sustainable way for the benefit of our mothers and children,” said the Presidential Adviser.

Princess Orelope- Adefulire also appreciated Governor Abdulrazak for his commitment and ongoing support to the implementation of the SDGs in the state.

“We will continue to partner with you, as we strive to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs in our dear country.

” Similarly, I would like to most sincerely thank our traditional and community leaders, including the youths, for your support and cooperation during the execution of this strategic project,” she added.

In his response, Governor Abdulrazak expressed his sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and OSSA-SDGs for the hospital project.

The Governor also used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of his government to the achievement of SDGs and on human development.