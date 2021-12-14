Gunmen abduct mother of Kogi Governor’s Chief of Staff

Gunmen abduct mother of Kogi Governor’s Chief of Staff

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 2:05 pm


File: Gunmen: Attack Abolongo prison in Oyo, free inmates

Gunmen

Residents of Nagazi community in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State are in a panic over the whereabouts and safety of the mother of the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku.

Unknown gunmen on Monday evening reportedly invaded the residence of Asuku’s mother, Mrs Seriya Raji in Adavi and whisked her to an unknown destination. Stories on abduction are on social media.

A resident of Inese/Ovakere new layout in Nagazi community, Adavi LGA where Mrs Raji lives said the gunmen stormed her residence at about 7:40 p.m shortly after she observed evening (Ishai) prayer.

The abductors according to the source were six in number, dressed in black suits with masks holding Ghana Must Go bag suspected to have contained some guns and other dangerous weapons.

He said they entered her house through the mosque and led her away to yet to be identified destination using the car they brought to the house.

Efforts to reach the Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP William Aya for confirmation proved abortive as at the time of filing this report. A security source, however, confirmed the incident adding that tactical squad have been deployed to the area.

Insecurity has been on the rise in the State in recent times. Serial abductions in Kabba-Bunu-Ijunu, MopAmuro and Adavi LGAs in addition to the jailbreak in Kabba Correctional Home are strong indications that kogi may be under siege, indeed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Adebanjo Explodes: Akande a Political Neophyte, Fabulist
    2 hours ago

    We Are Not Recruiting Repentant Boko Haram Members – Gen Irabor
    7 hours ago

    Policing: IGP Sets Agenda for 2022
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo photos; Tolani Alli 8 hours ago

    Osinbajo to NAFDAC, SON, CAC Others: Support Nigerians’ Hustle
    8 hours ago

    BoI Wins SERAS Awards for Impact in Financial Inclusion
    Reuben Abati 8 hours ago

    Akin Osuntokun At 60
    Ex-COAS, Lt-General Kenneth Minimah (retired) 23 hours ago

    General Minimah, EFCC and media trial
    NNPC Headquarters, Abuja and the Corporations’s GMD, Mele Kyari: Kyari explains how NNPC made first profit in 44 years 1 day ago

    How NNPC Recorded ₦141.96bn Trading Surplus