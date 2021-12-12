Soun Ogbomoso, Oba Oyewunmi, joins ancestors at 95

By Akeem Abas

Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, the 20th Soun Ogbomoso in Oyo State joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95 years.

Palace sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that members of the late Oyewunmi’s family, chiefs and kinsmen had started arriving at the palace to mourn the departure of the First Class traditional ruler.

Oba Oyewunmi, born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun ruling house, ascended the throne in 1973 and reigned as Ajagungbade III for 48 years.

Mr Toyin Ajamu, Private Secretary to Oba Oyewunmi told NAN that further announcements would be made by the appropriate quarters soon.

Late Oba Oyewunmi was an accomplished businessman until he ascended the throne of his forefathers. (NAN)