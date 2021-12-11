We’re working to eliminate Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from Niger – Commissioner

Richard Elesho

A large number of insurgents said to be members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP have extended their hold on Nigerian territory down to the middle belt area.

The Niger Government on Friday confirmed this when it raised the alarm that the terrorists have taken over some communities in Shiroro and Borgu forests sharing border with Benin Republic.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, revealed this to newsmen shortly after the screening exercise of the 2022 budget proposal of his office at the State House of Assembly in Minna.

He, however, said security agencies are working seriously to eliminate the sects who had taken over some communities in the forests under the National Park Service around Babana area, sharing border with Benin Republic.

“Government has taken appropriate measures to eliminate them from those locations, security agencies have been doing a lot of operations in those areas,” he said.

It would be recalled that Niger State has witnessed increased attacks from bandits, kidnappers and other terrorist groups in recent times. Governor Sani Bello had some months ago raised the alarm about the influx of the criminals to the State. He warned that if they were not neutralised on time, Abuja would no longer be safe.