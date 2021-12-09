Imo community in panic over abduction of traditional ruler

nmenFor the people of Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, these are no good times. The community has been thrown into confusion following the kidnap of its traditional ruler, Damian Nwaigwe by unknown gunmen.

Incidentally, Nwaigwe, is the traditional ruler of the home town of sacked Imo governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. He was whisked away from his Palace around 2am on Thursday.

NewsExpress reports that a community source, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the traditional ruler of Mbutu has been kidnapped.

He said: “The gunmen who kidnapped him came in their numbers.They came in vehicles and were more than 10. They barricaded his palace, shot indiscriminately until they whisked the monarch away in an already steaming vehicle.

“The palace of the monarch is excluded. The respected monarch built his house far from where other villagers live and that made it easier for them to operate freely, making it difficult for him to be heard before he was kidnapped without any resistance from his subjects.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo State, Micheal Abattam, also confirmed the kidnap of the monarch.

He said that the command had swung into action with an intention to rescue the traditional ruler, unhurt.