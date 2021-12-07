Sylvester Oromoni: Police launch probe, arrest suspects

By Nehru Odeh

Lagos State Command has arrested three students fingered in the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki Lagos.

Oromoni was allegedly beaten up and tortured in the school before his death from injuries sustained during the assault. He had before his death named five students who beat him up in school.

The suspects were on Monday invited by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maroko Police Station and later taken to the SCID for questioning over the 12-year-old’s death.

The students, who were interrogated at the SCID were accompanied to the police station by their parents and lawyers.

The news of Sylvester’s death went viral last Wednesday following a social media post by his cousin, Perry Oromoni, who alleged that some senior pupils of the college had beaten him up in his hostel for refusing to join a cult.

But the school denied the claim, stating that the boy complained of pain in his legs and hip following an injury he sustained while playing football.

The Lagos state government subsequently ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

On his part, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeen Odumosu has assured the family that the outcome of the investigations would be made public.

Odumosu, in a chat with The Punch said two other students of the school fingered in the assault, are now at large, adding that those in police custody are helping the Command with information on how to track them.

The Lagos CP added that the school principal, housemasters, and other officials of the Lekki-based school are also assisting the police with information as the Command launched a full-scale probe into the circumstances culminating in the death of Oromoni on November 30, 2021.

Since the news of Oromoni’s death broke last week, there have been public outcry condemning his gruesome murder while demanding for justice for him.

Meanwhile, a group led by Olumuyiwa Alani Bankole will be holding a peaceful walk on 10th December at 10 am at the Bar Centre, Ikeja to demand justice for the late Oromoni.