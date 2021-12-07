Lagos: Truck Runs into Students, Many Feared Killed

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 6:12 pm


The truck that crushed student set ablaze

Tragedy struck today at Millennium Grammar School, Grammar School Bus Stop, Lagos State. Many students were feared dead.
According to eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with crates of drinks ran into the students who had just closed for the day.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver hit the students when he was speeding recklessly.

In anger, people set the truck ablaze.

Consequently, heavy traffic developed, stretching as far as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogba and Lateef Jakande Road in Agidignbi.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajesebutu said more policemen had been deployed to the area.

“We are on top of the situation. Adequate policemen are on ground to maintain law and order. The situation is being professionally handled,” he said.

