Buhari’s administration over 60 projects in South East listed

Mr Gambo Manzo, the Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs in the office of the Vice president says President Muhammadu Buhari’ administration has over 60 verifiable projects across the five states of the South East.

Manzo stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, adding that the projects included completed and ongoing federal road and bridge construction across the five states of the zone.

“An overview of the projects includes the construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section) in Anambra and the construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra.

“Another project is the Anambra/Imo Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road; the rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Sections I and II in Ebonyi. The rehabilitation of sections 1 to 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route Section II.

“There is also the rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku); rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road in Enugu; rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Sections I, II & III Imo/Abia and rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road.

“There is also rehabilitation of section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road; rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I in Abia, reconstruction of the Runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following President Buhari’s approval of a N10 billion special intervention fund in 2019. Work ongoing on the upgrade of the International Terminal Building,” he said.

Manzo added: ” The projects also include the N200 billion Second Niger Bridge, comprising the Main Bridge across the River Niger, and 10km of a six-lane Expressway, in Onitsha and Asaba, scheduled for 2022 completion.

“Under President Buhari’s Executive Order 7 (the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme), signed in 2019. MTN Nigeria has recently announced its intention to reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The MTN Board has approved the company’s participation in the Scheme.

“The N362.5 billion raised in Sovereign Sukuk Bonds so far since 2017 has been shared equally across the 6 geopolitical zones – which means that a little over N60 billion has been allocated to the South East.”

He said that in Anambra, the Buhari administration constructed a 120MVA 132/33kV substation in Awka, delivering 70MW of electricity capacity to the state.

“He completed the MSMEs Shared Facility at the Ogbunike Leather Trading Cluster, in Anambra. There is an ongoing construction of a 2x60MVA transmission substation in Ogbunike/Ogidi communities of Anambra.

“Buhari approved the establishment of Federal College of Education in Isu, Ebonyi; A Federal Polytechnic in Ohodo, Enugu State; A Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) in Amuzu, Ebonyi.

“There is also the completion and launching of 2.8 MW Solar Power Plant at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi.

“Also the completion and launching was of Ariaria Market (Aba) Independent Power Plant supplying electricity to 4,000 shops in Ariaria Market,” he said.

Manzo added: “There is the construction and completion of brand new 5.5million dollar Medical Diagnostics Center in Umuahia which is currently in use.

“Ongoing deployment of the Federal Government’s Electric Vehicle Pilot Project, spearheaded by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

He stated that Buhari meant well for the South East and has continued to initiate further projects that would improve the lives of Nigerians at large.

Manzo assured that Mr President was committed to completing all ongoing projects in South East and further called on the good people of the zone to support the administration of Buhari in its efforts to rebuild the area.(NAN)