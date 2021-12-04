Updated: Justice Babalakin Dies at 94, Buried Today at Gbongan

Updated: Justice Babalakin Dies at 94, Buried Today at Gbongan

Saturday, December 4, 2021 2:44 pm



Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Oyegoke Bolarinwa Babalakin died in in the early hours of Saturday 41 December. He was 94.

He was buried same day, according to Islamic rites, at his Gbongan, Osun State, country home.

Islamic prayer for the deceased commenced by 4:25 pm and was led by the Chief Imam of Osogboland, Alhaji Isola Maruf Olawale, the Mufusir of Osogboland.

Chief Imam of Gbonganland, Alhaji Salman Oloyede, thereafter supervised burial.

Dignitaries in attendance included Malam Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, President of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof MT Yahya Executive Secretary of MUSWEN.

Others were Chief Bayo Oyero, Alh Akin Olajide and Alh Diti Ladapo who are members of the board of trustees.

The late justice was Chairman of the committee

Apart from being an active member of the Muslim Association Of Nigeria, Ansarudeen Society, he was also a former president of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).
He is survived by many children and grand children including Dr Bolanle Babalakin (SAN), Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd and Architect Tayo Babalakin, among others.

See the burial photos below:

Justice Babalakin buried

 

