NMA backs FG’s vaccination mandate for federal workers

By Oluwabukola Akanni

The South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed support for the Federal Government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which required all workers in the Federal Civil Service to be inoculated.

Its Secretary, Dr Bolaji Salako, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that currently available COVID-19 vaccines were safe, effective and would ensure the protection and wellbeing of all those inoculated.

Salako said that herd immunity could be reached when enough people have been vaccinated against the virus.

He said that vaccination made it possible for people to protect not only themselves but also their loved ones.

Salako also expressed worry over the disregard for COVID-19 safety measures in public places.

“Preventive measures which include washing of hands and use of face masks have been abandoned by many people and this can contribute to the spread of the new Omicron variant, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the association just concluded its third edition of the zonal games which held between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28 in Ekiti.

“The Zonal Games is a biennial sporting event and this year competition attracted more than 150 participants from the five member-state branches of the NMA in the South-West Zone, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States.

“The games witnessed different track and field events, including indoor games of different types,” he said.

The association commended Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, for its support towards the success of the games.