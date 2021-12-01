Just in: Nigeria confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Just in: Nigeria confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 7:18 am


COVID-19

Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

This was contained in a statement and signed by the Director-General on NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa.

Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa.

However, the NCDC on Wednesday morning said two cases of the variant were discovered through genomic sequencing.

It added that the two cases were detected in two passengers from South Africa.

The statement reads in part, “In line with the routine travel tests required of all international travellers and genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control through its National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, confirms Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant.

“Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day two testing for travellers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travellers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria last week.

“Retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travelers to Nigeria also identified the omicron variant among samples collected in October 2021”.

However, NCDC said the two patients were asymptomatic and contact tracing had begun.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tiwa Savage 3 hours ago

    The incredible love life of Tiwa Savage
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 4 hours ago

    Omicron: WHO criticises ‘blunt’, ‘blanket’ measures by countries
    Omnicron COVID-19 4 hours ago

    U.S. tightens COVID-19 travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat
    Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer’s parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. Nov. 30, 2021. Eric Seals-USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS. 5 hours ago

    15-year-old boy kills 3 students, injured 8 in High School shooting
    10 hours ago

    #ENDSARS: Lagos Releases White Papers, Rejects Claim that 9 People Died
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 21 hours ago

    EndSARS: Sanwol-Olu invites youths for Peace Walk to herald ‘healing of Lagos’
    22 hours ago

    Osinbajo commissions new Delta State secretariat and Power Plant in Asaba
    Dangote Refinery 23 hours ago

    Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria