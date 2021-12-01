IBEDC Secures Conviction Against Vandals

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) secured convictions of a term of three months and two years imprisonments on vandalism of its transformer and electric cables at the Grade A, Customary Court of Appeal, Ibadan and Magistrate Court, Moniya, Ibadan on 15th October, 2021 and 22nd November, 2021 respectively.

The criminals, Yusuff Olatunji and Ademola Toheeb were charged to Court at different times on count charges of vandalism and theft. The convictions, according to IBEDC, “underscore our current stance of zero tolerance to all illegal activities within our network.”

Furthermore, the Management of IBEDC reiterated its commitment to sanitize its network from nefarious activities such as vandalism, energy theft and staff assault. To this end, the company said: “We appeal to individuals and communities to collaborate with us to stall this menace, by reporting any of these illegal activities, via our Whistleblowing channels clearly communicated on our website, social media pages, TV and radio programmes etc. In addition, customers can support us by monitoring electricity installations within their communities.”