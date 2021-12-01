IBEDC Secures Conviction Against Vandals

IBEDC Secures Conviction Against Vandals

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 3:13 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadanibedc

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (IBEDC) secured convictions of a term of three months and two years imprisonments on vandalism of its transformer and electric cables at the Grade A, Customary Court of Appeal, Ibadan and Magistrate Court, Moniya, Ibadan on 15th October, 2021 and 22nd November, 2021 respectively.

The criminals, Yusuff Olatunji and Ademola Toheeb were charged to Court at different times on count charges of vandalism and theft. The convictions, according to IBEDC, “underscore our current stance of zero tolerance to all illegal activities within our network.”

Furthermore, the Management of IBEDC reiterated its commitment to sanitize its network from nefarious activities such as vandalism, energy theft and staff assault. To this end, the company said: “We appeal to individuals and communities to collaborate with us to stall this menace, by reporting any of these illegal activities, via our Whistleblowing channels clearly communicated on our website, social media pages, TV and radio programmes etc.  In addition, customers can support us by monitoring electricity installations within their communities.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Baba Suwe 59 mins ago

    Babasuwe: A Genuus of Comedy
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria Today Is Like A Yarn By Cyprian Ekwensi
    file photo: Buhari and Ramaphosa 3 hours ago

    Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Nigeria successful, says Buhari
    Tiwa Savage 10 hours ago

    The incredible love life of Tiwa Savage
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 12 hours ago

    Omicron: WHO criticises ‘blunt’, ‘blanket’ measures by countries
    Omnicron COVID-19 12 hours ago

    U.S. tightens COVID-19 travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat
    Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer’s parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. Nov. 30, 2021. Eric Seals-USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS. 12 hours ago

    15-year-old boy kills 3 students, injured 8 in High School shooting
    COVID-19 12 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria confirms 2 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19