Ecobank Nigeria to Sustain SMEs Support

Ecobank Nigeria to Sustain SMEs Support

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 12:38 pm


Left: Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Managing Director, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise; Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad; Managing Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Kennedy Uzoka and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Chizor Malize at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 2021 Dinner held in Lagos at the weekend

*To Grow Agency Banking Network in 2022

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has said the bank will continue to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), take banking to every Nigerian through its agency banking network. The bank’s digital services will also support industries that focus on exports such as agriculture and manufacturing in 2022. Akinwuntan, who was speaking on the sideline of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 56th Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos said Ecobank is well positioned to support the various productive sectors of the economy to make greater impact in the country.
More so, we are a huge player in AfCFTA to assist in making Nigerian entrepreneurs become Pan African multinationals. As Nigerians, we must tell our story; Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and as at today, Africa provides the best investment opportunities globally, we should turn our concerns to opportunities. As the country increases its exports, it will improve foreign exchange earnings, widen employment base, further support industries and a more stable Gross Domestic Product (GDP)” he advised.
Mr. Akinwuntan also called for a more stable environment devoid of insecurity as a prelude to ensuring an improved production and return Nigeria back from a consuming nation. Stating that a steady growth of employable youths is critical for Nigeria’s economy to improve her production level. He disclosed that there are over 40 million SMEs in the country, assuring that the banks will continue to support the productive sector and entrepreneurial young people and small businesses to make greater impact on the nation’s economy.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 1 hour ago

    EndSARS: Sanwol-Olu invites youths for Peace Walk to herald ‘healing of Lagos’
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo commissions new Delta State secretariat and Power Plant in Asaba
    Dangote Refinery 4 hours ago

    Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria
    Reuben Abati 7 hours ago

    Omicron: Living With COVID-19
    8 hours ago

    For Oga Folu Olamiti at 70
    8 hours ago

    King Herod and the Nigerian state
    10 hours ago

    The West and Its Innoculation Racism
    1 day ago

    My Meetings with De Klerk over Apartheid