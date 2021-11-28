Bi-Courtney Aviation Services: “No Cracks in MMA2 Parking Lot Pillars”

Sunday, November 28, 2021 2:46 pm


MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2) has assured stakeholders of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the Terminal.

BASL gave the assurance in response to the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on social media.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, in a statement on Sunday said “there are no cracked pillars at the parking lot.”

He added that “The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack.”

He stressed that “The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enables the building or structure to breathe,” pointing out that similar expansion joints are found on bridges spread across the country.

Assuring that “MMA2 carries out integrity test regularly on its structure,” the BASL spokesman added that “The tests have consistently shown that the structure is in good shape.”

More explanations on Expansion Joints were provided in an article published on emseal.com:

“In building construction, an expansion joint is a mid-structure separation designed to relieve stress on building materials caused by building movement. Building movement at expansion joints is primarily induced by:

  • thermal expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes,
  • sway caused by wind
  • seismic events
  • static load deflection
  • live load deflection

Because the joint bisects the entire structure, it marks a gap through all building assemblies–wallsdecksplazas or split-slab concoursesfoundation floors and wallsroofs, planters, and green roofsfire-rated demising walls and floorsinterior floors; etc.  This gap must be filled to restore the waterproofing, fire proofing, sound proofing, air barrier, roof membrane, trafficable surface and other functions of the building elements it bisects.

Expansion joint systems are used to bridge the gap and restore building assembly functions while accommodating expected movements.

*The above is a wall expansion joint. This structural opening bisects not only the facade but the structural building elements as well. While accommodating movement, joint materials used to fill wall expansion joints must restore the intended functions of the facade and structural building elements. These functions include waterproofing, resisting hurricane-force wind and water, air-barrier sealing, soundproofing, and in many cases fireproofing. Additionally, because wall expansion joint materials interface with facade materials that should not be penetrated with fasteners, non-invasive anchoring is a desirable feature. Credit: emseal.com

The term “movement joint” has been widely adopted in preference as it more appropriately encompasses the fact that building movement results in both compression and expansion of the material installed. For example, when a structure heats up, the building materials from which it is built expand.  This causes the “expansion joint” to close down, thereby compressing the joint system installed in the gap.

Conversely, when the temperature drops, the materials cool causing the joint gap to open.  This requires the joint system to expand to follow the joint movement.”

