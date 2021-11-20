Davido Shocks Critics, to Give N250m Donated By Friends to Orphanages

*He Adds N50m of His Personal Money

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

When Davido, the star musician, asked friends to donate money into his bank accounts for his birthday, critics went to town, condemning him for making such demand. In their thinking, it was like pouring water into the ocean. In other words, the poor are the ones in need of donations, not Davido who is stupendously rich.

Now he has announced his readiness to pass all the donated N200million to orphanages in Nigeria, with an additional N50 million from his personal account. This has somewhat knocked the shoes off the feet of critics!

The matter between him and his critics is analogous to the man who wrote a statement on a London board: “May God kill the Queen…” He was seized by security agents. But he protested that he had not been allowed to finish what he was writing. They allowed him and he added an apostrophe and “s” with enemies ( “’s enemies”). Now the complete statement: “May God kill the Queen’s enemies”. Those who seized the man by the scruff of his neck allowed him to go free. End of commotion!

So, Davido has added an apostrophe and “s” to his action and and all his fans can heave a sigh of relief.

He made a statement: “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to friends, fans, colleagues and the general public for the generous expressions of love in recent days.

“In my usual playful manner, I requested few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday. The response exceeded my expectations as I received N200m in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone.

“In view of this, I’m delighted to announce that all funds received totaling N200m will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as Paroche foundation.

“In addition, I will be making a donation of N50m, bringing total to N250m.”

Below is his statement: