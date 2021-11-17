Suicide bombings in Ugandan capital leave six dead, 36 injured

Government figures on Wednesday showed that six people were killed and 36 others injured in twin suicide bombings in the Ugandan capital.

The blasts took place on Tuesday near a police station and on a street near the parliament building.

The area has been cordoned off following the bombings.

President Yoweri Museveni issued a statement hours later, assuring the public that security agencies would handle renewed threats.

Museveni said the blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers and the third suspected bomber had been arrested.

He blamed the attacks on a sleeper cell of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa.

“We are working with the neighbors to deal with those operating from outside. They have exposed themselves when we are more ready for urban terrorism. They will perish.’’

According to the police, the attackers belong to the same cell as those who launched attacks in October.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the war on terror can only be won by joint actions between security agencies and the public.

Enanga, called for public vigilance as bomb threats remain said “we have managed to counter several bomb threats, and neutralized several suspicious packages and device-related incidents across the nation.’’

The twin suicide bombings have aroused worldwide condemnation.

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the attacks as despicable, noting that the perpetrators must be swiftly brought to justice.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, said that the continental body stands with Uganda and condemned the bombings in the strongest terms. (dpa/NAN)