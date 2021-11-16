Assault of lecturer: UNILORIN expels student

Assault of lecturer: UNILORIN expels student

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 3:05 pm


Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa: expelled by UniIlorin for beating up lecturer

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled a student, Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa, of the Department of Microbiology after he was found guilty of assaulting a female lecturer of the same Department.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the verdict was handed down by the Student Disciplinary Committee where Salaudeen was arraigned on Monday, adding that he has 48 days to appeal against the verdict to the Vice-Chancellor in case he feels dissatisfied with the decision”.

“Salaudeen has since been handed over to the police for further necessary action,” Akogun said.

A letter written to Salaudeen by the University Registrar reads, “You will recall that you appeared before the Student Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to defend yourself in respect of an allegation of misconduct leveled against you.

“After due consideration of all evidences before it, the Committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the allegation of misconduct has been established against you.

“It has accordingly recommended to the Vice-Chancellor, who in exercise of the power conferred on him, has directed that you Salaudeen, Waliu Aanuoluwa be expelled from the University.

“Accordingly, you are hereby expelled from the University with immediate effect.

“You are required to submit forthwith, all University property in your custody including your Student Identity Card to the Dean of Student Affairs or his representative and keep off the campus.

“In case you are dissatisfied with this decision, you are free to appeal to the University Council through the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences to the Vice-Chancellor within forty-eight (48) days of the date of this letter”.

