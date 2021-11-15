VIDEO: Woman claims she saw Idahosa and TB Joshua in hell

VIDEO: Woman claims she saw Idahosa and TB Joshua in hell

Monday, November 15, 2021 3:49 pm


TB Joshua and Benson Idahosa

*Reveals why Idahosa is there

By Nehru Odeh

Though the authenticity of her story has not been proved, it has gone viral. A female preacher has said she saw the late televangelist and founder of the Synagogues Church Of All Nation, Prophet T.B. Joshua and the late Bishop Benson Idahosa being tormented in hell.

She also said in the video that has gone viral why the late Idahosa is allegedly languishing in “hellfire.”

The female preacher said the founder of Church of God Mission International was sent to hellfire for allowing his church members to adorn themselves with jewellery, allowing his church members to wed each other with rings and for also wearing a chain.

She further claimed that Idahosa did all these without knowing it will lead him to hellfire.

 “I saw TB Joshua’s body in hell. Idahosa is tormented in hell today because of the ring, for allowing his members to put on those adornments. Because he himself was putting a long chain, he didn’t know.

“I’m sorry to tell you that bishop Idahosa is in hellfire. He is crying, he is been tormented. He is putting on a long chain.”

She went forward to advise other ministers of the gospel not to wear rings or wed their members with a ring as the end result will lead to hell.

“If you are a pastor run away from the ring, don’t allow your church member to put on rings, don’t wed them with rings. I am telling you the truth,” she said.

Watch the video here

