Soludo Receives Certificate of Return from INEC, Southern Governors Congratulate Him

Today in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Festus Okoye, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Federal Commissioner on Voter Education presented the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma his certificate of return.

It was signed by INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu. Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was declared in the 6 November governorship election by INEC. That was after a supplementary election was held in Ihiala local government area of the State.

When he received the document, Soludo thanked God, and the people of Anambra State for the victory he enjoyed at the poll.

“I have just received my certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Thank you, Ndi Anambra for the overwhelming support.

“This divine mandate shall be deployed for the good of the Anambra public and humanity at large,” Soludo said shortly after receiving the certificate of return.

Meanwhile, the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has congratulated him on his victory

This is contained in a statement signed by the forum’s chairman, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, through Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

He said: “We look forward to working with Soludo under the auspices of the SGF for the peace, security and development of Anambra, southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the governor-elect as it relates to the economy and also to help in our efforts to keep the people of southern Nigeria safe.

“Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, the Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country.

“Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead,’’ Akeredolu said.

Soludo Receives Certificate of Return from INEC, Southern Congratulate Him

Today in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Festus Okoye, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Federal Commissioner on Voter Education presented the Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma his certificate of return.

It was signed by INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu. Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was declared in the 6 November governorship election by INEC. That was after a supplementary election was held in Ihiala local government area of the State.

When he received the document, Soludo thanked God, and the people of Anambra State for the victory he enjoyed at the poll.

“I have just received my certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Thank you Ndi Anambra for the overwhelming support.

“This divine mandate shall be deployed for the good of the Anambra public and humanity at large,” Soludo said shortly after receiving the certificate of return.

Meanwhile, the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has congratulated him on his victory

This is contained in a statement signed by the forum’s chairman, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, through Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

He said: “We look forward to working with Soludo under the auspices of the SGF for the peace, security and development of Anambra, southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the governor-elect as it relates to the economy and also to help in our efforts to keep the people of southern Nigeria safe.

“Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, the Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country.

“Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead,’’ Akeredolu said.