15 wounded in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan

15 wounded in explosion at mosque in Afghanistan

Friday, November 12, 2021 4:45 pm


Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government

Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Taliban Afghanistan’s government

No fewer than 15 people have been wounded in an explosion inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, an official said on Friday.

The Taliban’s local director of information and culture, Hanif Nangarhari, said the blast happened during Friday prayers in the province’s Spin Ghar district.

Initial information indicated that at least 15 worshippers were wounded in the incident, he said.

A tribal elder in the province said that a bomb was planted inside the mosque in the village of Terilay.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar was among the most volatile provinces in the east of the country, where Islamic State militants have increased their activities since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August.

The Taliban are enemies of the Islamic State.

Both extremist groups have been fighting each other since Islamic State emerged in Afghanistan in early 2015. (dpa/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Pre-paid meter: Nigerian government increase the price 42 mins ago

    Nigerian govt increases prices of electricity meters
    47 mins ago

    UNILORIN: A boy becomes a Professor of Dance
    Late Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem: Police say he was killed by hit- and- run driver 2 hours ago

    Police: How we found missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem dead
    4 hours ago

    Soludo Receives Certificate of Return from INEC, Southern Governors Congratulate Him
    6 hours ago

    Gbenga Oyebode, Layi Babatunde, others win Nigerian legal awards
    6 hours ago

    Migrants about to freeze to death, salute Europe
    12 hours ago

    They Said Nothing Was Happening…How About These?
    Jeremiah Thoronka: invented a device that uses kinetic energy from traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power, has won the 2021 Chegg.org Global Student Prize. The prize is worth $100,000. 18 hours ago

    Sierra Leonean wins $100,000 global student prize