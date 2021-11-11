Anambra Election: APGA Thanks All

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to the great people of Anambra State for standing up to be counted when it mattered most by voting for the candidate of the party, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, as the governor-elect.

In his 11 November statement, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, National Chairman, APGA, said the people had by this singular act demonstrated their unremitting commitment to upholding what is best for Anambra State and the great party, APGA.

The choice of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, according to him, was made out of the resolve to present a candidate that is fit and eminently qualified to take over from Governor Willie Obiano and continue the wonderful works he has done.

He went further: “We are not unaware of the humongous challenges presented by the emerging realities of the new world order; and that was why we had to settle for the candidate that has the capacity and capability to steer the ship to a safe berth.

We have unshaken confidence in the ability of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to raise the bar in the governance of Anambra State which, considering every available index, stands out in the comity of states.

We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for driving the process that produced the free, fair and credible election that we are celebrating today.

He promised to ensure free and fair election and he lived to his word.

We thank the security agencies for standing firm, even in the face of adversity, by ensuring that the election held with minimal hitches.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserves commendation for its impartiality and for introducing the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation Scheme (BVAS) which assisted tremendously in protecting the integrity of the whole exercise.

We urge INEC to finetune the BVAS technology to eliminate some of the glitches noticed during the election.

Our thanks go also to His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano for his tenacity and courage that led to the victory of APGA. His zeal and commitment are exemplary.

We commend the governor also for his numerous achievements that catalysed the process that led to the victory, and urge him not to fail to end strongly.

We extend our gratitude to the people of Anambra State in

Diaspora for their solidarity and support.

We cannot fail to extend our deep appreciation to other Nigerians for their interest in the Anambra State Governorship Election. They showed earnest desire to see the election successful through media discourses, prayers and counselling.

We deeply appreciate the clergy and religious for their prayers and support before, during and after the election.

Above all, we thank God – the Creator of heaven and earth – for his mercy, love and grace that saw us through the difficulties we encountered in the build-up to the election.

It would have been impossible if not for his intervention.

Finally, we heartily congratulate the governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his victory and urge him to begin to assemble the best brains that will assist him to tackle the enormous tasks ahead.

We pray God to bless and keep all of us in his love.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”