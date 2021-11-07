#AnambraDecides: Soludo maintains strong lead as INEC releases results of 11 LGAs

#AnambraDecides: Soludo maintains strong lead as INEC releases results of 11 LGAs

Sunday, November 7, 2021 6:04 pm


Candidates For Anambra Governorship Election, Andy Uba (APC), Charles Soludo CFR (APGA), Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (PDP), and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP): Soludo leading Ozigbo, Uba and Ubah as declaration of results continue

Candidates For Anambra Governorship Election, Andy Uba (APC), Charles Soludo CFR (APGA), Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (PDP), and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP): Soludo leading Ozigbo, Uba and Ubah as declaration of results continue

By Jethro Ibileke

So far, results from 11 local government areas have been declared.

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo wins in 10, with 66,388 votes.

Candidate of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, is trailing Soludo behind with 29,815 votes, while Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in distant third with 23,587 votes.

Candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah won Nnewi North, his local government area with 6,485 votes.

