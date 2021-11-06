#AnambraDecides: I’ll win if INEC allows free poll – Soludo

Saturday, November 6, 2021 7:56 pm


Soludo: says he will win Anambra governorship election

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the Anambra State governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo, has expressed confidence that his party will win the election, if INEC allows a free, fair and credible process.

He stated this Saturday evening after he was able to cast his vote.

Soludo had to wait for almost six hours, before he was finally accredited and voted.

He said he had to stay on the queue for women and the old people who came before him to votes as soon as the BVAM stated working

“I have voted after a long wait and there is no way I could have jumped the queue to vote when the old folks and women were all waiting for the machine to work.

“I am a village boy and there was no way I could have voted before people who were here before me. My 90 year old father is also on the queue so allowing them to vote before me is the right thing to do.

“Most of the votes cast in my ward/unit is for APGA and my party shall win the election by God Grace. Hopefully, INEC will uphold their integrity by doing what is right,” he said.

