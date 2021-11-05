Just in: Kidnapped University of Abuja Professors, others regain freedom

The two Professors and four other persons kidnapped by bandits at the University of Abuja staff quarters early Tuesday morning have been rescued.

An official of the University, Dr. Abubakar Kari and the spokesperson of FCT Police Command confirmed that the release of the abducted persons.

Some reports had indicated that the abductors contacted family of the victims to demand N300 million ransom.

But while announcing the release of the abducted persons, Dr Kari, an official of the said no ransom was paid to free them.

Also, the the Federal Capital Territory Police Command announce that all abducted victims of the university of Abuja have been rescued and reunited with their families.

The police also said the feat was achieved through a joint operation with other security agencies, DSP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations, said in a statement on Friday.

Though she did not go into details, she said some arrests were made.

Details later