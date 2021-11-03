ISWAP terrorists on rampage in Borno, abduct 5 passengers, lose 3 fighters

Fighters of Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP were on rampage in Borno on Tuesday evening during which they kidnapped five passengers and lost three of their members in encounter with Nigerian troops.

According to PRNigeria website, ISWAP terrorist s who disguised as soldiers set up a checkpoint along e Damaturu-Maiduguri road where the kidnapped five passengers.

The abduction occurred at about 3 pm at Tamsukau section of the road which is in Kaga LGA and about seven kilometer away from Ngamdu, a Super Camp of the Nigerian Military.

According to the website, commuters had mistaken the insurgents for soldiers because they were in military uniform.

However, quoting a source, PRNigeria reports that the terrorists took away three passengers vehicles but later released the vehicles and some passengers, keeping five passengers with them.

The source said: “The attack was suspected to be carried out by Abou Aseyia who was recently appointed as the Ameerul Fiya (Chief of Militant forces), in charge of Sambisa forest.”

The terrorists’ Commander who rode on 13 gun trucks, two MRAP and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), had conducted many failed attacks in Ngamdu, Katarko in Yobe state and Damboa Local Government where several ISWAP fighters were killed by troops of Operations Hadin Kai.

In another incident, ISWAP lost three of their fighters after they were confronted by troops as they attempted to attack Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State on Tuesday evening.

According to a source, ISWAP members on pickup trucks had attacked a military checkpoint on the Molai in Kaga Local government area, the outskirts of Maiduguri, at around 12 pm , triggering a gunfight that lasted for more than an hour.

An Intelligence source said”At about 1156pm on 2 Nov 21. Soldiers of Tango 7 73Bn(M) deployed at DALAYAZARA were attacked by an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram ISWAP insurgents.

“Reinforcement teams from Headquarters 73BN (M) and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Molai led by the Commanding Officer and Commander respectively dashed swiftly to the scene of the attack.

“The attack was successfully repelled by own troops in conjunction with local hunters residing at the village.

Two terrorists were gun down instantly while one other who had escaped with bullet wounds was discovered dead during exploitation of the general area on Wednesday morning.”

The military operative said that no casualty was recorded on the side of the troops

Sequel to exploitation carried out along the insurgents’ withdrawal route in the early hours of Wednesday, the troops recovered the three corpses of the ISWAP Insurgents, one pump action rifle, 2 AK 47 rifles 1 x empty magazine, 2 x 36 hand grenades, I x camel bag and some other personal items belongings to the terrorists.